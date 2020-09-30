The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat for the day, still testing the $1,900 zone. - September 30, 2020
- Gold prices fall for the month, but tally an 8th quarterly gain in a row - September 30, 2020
- Gold slips as dollar firms after Trump, Biden face off - September 30, 2020