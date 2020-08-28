Gold is trading near $1,933 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold recovers some lost ground as slowdown fears persist - August 28, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD forming a bear flag on 15-min chart - August 28, 2020
- Dollar, Gold and Treasury Yields Quake after Powell Speech, S&P 500 Seems Unconvinced - August 28, 2020