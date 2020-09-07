Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD full consolidation mode at the moment

XAU/USD bulls struggle to retake controls around $1,930. Gold picks up the bids near $1,9.35 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks up as dollar eases from one-week high - September 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces $1,940 on the break of immediate falling channel - September 6, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar eases from one-week high - September 6, 2020