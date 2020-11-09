Gold slumped more than 4% on Monday as news of the first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials prompted investors to dump safe-haven bullion and flock to riskier assets instead. Spot prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD heads for lowest close in months, worst day since August - November 9, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Price Target’s $1750 - November 9, 2020
- Gold plunges 4% as stocks jump on COVID-19 vaccine euphoria - November 9, 2020