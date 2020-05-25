Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is consolidating gains at the start of the new trading week

XAU/USD is consolidating the recent gains while hovering above $1700 per troy ounce and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Gold bulls need a break above the 1740 resistance to move towards the 1780 …
