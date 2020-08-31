XAU/USD buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses. Gold prices kick-start the week’s trading with a run-up to $1,974.61, currently around $1,971/72. In d …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes next two barriers after $1976 resistance tested – Confluence Detector - August 30, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is heading into a pivotal zone heading into month end - August 30, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses - August 30, 2020