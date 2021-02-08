Gold takes the bids near $1,818.50 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s run-up despite mixed risk catalysts and a lack of major data/events. Among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday - February 7, 2021
- Gold rises as bleak U.S. jobs data dents dollar - February 7, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as bleak U.S. jobs data dents dollar - February 7, 2021