Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart. Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock fu …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices stay above $1,680 as risk-tone dwindles amid quiet markets - April 13, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off - April 13, 2020
- Gold prices stay above $1,680 as risk-tone dwindles amid quiet markets - April 13, 2020