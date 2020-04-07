Gold off highs, still positive above $1,650 amid mild risk-on. Gold steps back from an intraday high of $1,674.15 to $1,663 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the yellow m …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Did Changing Sentiment Drive AuStar Gold’s (ASX:AUL) Share Price Down A Painful 77%? - April 7, 2020
- Gold slips from 4-week high as dollar, equities firm on coronavirus slowdown - April 7, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off highs, still positive above $1,650 amid mild risk-on - April 6, 2020