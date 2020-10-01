XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk. Gold prices rise to $1,888 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal snap …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900 - September 30, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as softer dollar, stimulus hopes lend support - September 30, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk - September 30, 2020