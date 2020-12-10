Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices bottoming on the monthly chart

Gold prices bottoming on the monthly chart, raising prospects of fresh cycle rally. Daily price action is playing out towards the nose of the W-formation. Hedge funds have increased their net long …
