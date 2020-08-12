XAU/USD retraces biggest losses in seven years above $1,900. Gold picks up the bids near $1,926.70 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The bullio …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices collapse to $1,910 as huge profit-taking kicks-in - August 11, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop Sharply as the US 10-Year Surges - August 11, 2020
- Gold Posts Biggest Drop in Seven Years on Rising U.S. Yields - August 11, 2020