Range play continues, focus on Bollinger bands. Gold’s sideways churn in the range of $1,630 to $1,610 continues for the third day. With the decline in the pr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD range play continues, focus on Bollinger bands - March 30, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Range play continues, focus on Bollinger bands - March 30, 2020
- Gold prices set for sixth straight quarterly gain - March 30, 2020