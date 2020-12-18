Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from monthly highs, still looking at $1900

XAU/USD has flatlined in the mid-$1880s in recent trade as market quieten down pre-Asia. Gold prices were supported by growing expectations for more Fed action, lower real yields and higher inflation …
