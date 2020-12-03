Gold (XAU/USD) gains further ground heading into the European open, sitting at the highest levels in a week at $1837. The bulls continue to cheer the renewal of the US fiscal stimulus talks, with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD room for extra gains - December 3, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar continues slide - December 3, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to multi-day tops, just above $1840 level - December 3, 2020