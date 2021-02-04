Should price break this level the bearish move towards the lows around 1760 is inminent. More so with the DXY trading and rallying above the 92.00 level. Read more… Gold extended this week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seems poised to challenge 2021 lows, around $1800 mark - February 4, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near three-week lows, just above $1810 level - February 4, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact - February 4, 2021