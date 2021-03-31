Further to the prior analysis made in Asia, Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards? the price has indeed corrected from daily support testing the 61.8% Fibonacci …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws between $1,710 and $1,705
Further to the prior analysis made in Asia, Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards? the price has indeed corrected from daily support testing the 61.8% Fibonacci …