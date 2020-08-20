XAU/USD up 0.5% in Asia, but gains could be short-lived. Gold is currently trading around $1,937 per ounce, representing a 0.5% gain on the day. The moderate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sellers remain hopeful amid dollar comeback - August 20, 2020
- Major North American indexes dip into the red on slow trading day, gold falls - August 19, 2020
- Gold Prices Plunge Below $2000 After Explosive Rally - August 19, 2020