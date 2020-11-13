Gold not doing much this week after the crash on Monday. First resistance at 1883/86but a break higher is a buy signal targeting 189 & selling opportunity at 1897/1900with stops above 1904. A break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Spot consolidates losses by trading sideways - November 13, 2020
- Gran Colombia Gold’s Q3: Dividend Triples, Share Count Declines - November 13, 2020
- Pan American: Solid Results But Weakening Gold And Silver Prices - November 13, 2020