Gold prices drop to $1,706 during the latest pullback on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failures to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 100-HMA and a short-term resistance line joins …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steps back from $1,710 immediate resistance
Gold prices drop to $1,706 during the latest pullback on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failures to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 100-HMA and a short-term resistance line joins …