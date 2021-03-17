XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result. Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, alb …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result - March 16, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases above $1,700 as risk dwindles ahead of Fed - March 16, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light Hedge Buying Ahead of Two-Day Fed Meeting - March 16, 2021