Gold has been ablle to hold onto $1,800, showing its resilience in weathering immense selling pressure. The precious metal has come under pressure amid a risk-on mood favoring stocks. Markets have now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to rally towards $2300 in 2021 – CIBC - November 25, 2020
- Gold to rally towards $2300 in 2021 – CIBC - November 25, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold price firms, supported by dollar retreat - November 25, 2020