Gold is bullish but watch for a drop below 1740. The Gold is still bullish. However, the price is overbought and we could see a further drop towards W L3 and W L4 levels. As we ca …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – Topping $1,748 is key to resuming the rally - May 21, 2020
- Are These The Best Gold Stocks To Trade Right Now? - May 21, 2020
- Gold slides on hopes of recovery in economic growth - May 21, 2020