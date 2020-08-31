Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades over half a percent higher on Monday despite thin volume

XAU/USD holds past the broken triangle formation at $1972 per ounce. Gold has pushed higher on Monday despite the volume being low due to the UK bank holiday.
