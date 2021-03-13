Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound - March 13, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 13 March 2021: Gold prices drop near lowest in a year, down about Rs 12,000 - March 13, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prepares for a technical breakout eyeing $1800 - March 13, 2021