However, a downward sloping trend line from Tuesday, near $1,858 now, will challenge gold buyers ahead of highlighting the recent top surrounding $1,875 on their radars. Gold was undercut by vaccine …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD was undercut by vaccine optimism - December 9, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, deploy sell-on-rally strategy - December 9, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week high as equities climb on vaccine optimism - December 9, 2020