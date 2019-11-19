Gold price news & forecast: XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines. Gold failed to capitalize on its …
