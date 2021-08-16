Gold prices have dropped by around Rs 2,100 in this month so far. Is it right time to invest in the safe-haven asset? Know what analysts suggest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Now at 4-Month Low but May Touch Rs 50,000 Soon. Is it Right Time to Buy? - August 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields - August 16, 2021
- Gold prices today struggle after sharp jump, silver rates drop - August 16, 2021