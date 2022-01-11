The price of 10-grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,490 and the price for the same in Chennai is Rs 44,870.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD still has game even as Fed talks hawkishly – TDS - January 11, 2022
- Gold Price On January 11, 2022: Gold Rates Fall Whopping Rs 1,200. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - January 11, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices rise, 24K jumps Dh1.5 per gram to Dh218.75 - January 11, 2022