Key Takeaways The spot price of gold headed lower Monday, reversing a two-day rally amid concerns about inflation and how it may affect the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates. Consumers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price on May 13: Rate Slips Amid Concerns About Inflation - May 13, 2024
- Bullish On Gold? Don’t Buy Gold Miners, Buy Wheaton Instead - May 13, 2024
- Oil prices, gold, cocoa: Commodities Check - May 13, 2024