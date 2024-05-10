Key Takeaways The spot gold price advanced Thursday as a bigger-than-expected jump in weekly unemployment claims raised optimism about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.The Bank of England suggested it is moving closer to lowering rates,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price on May 9: Rate Rises on Possible Fed Reaction to Unemployment Data - May 10, 2024
- Gold rebounds over Fed rate cut bets: 5 key reasons behind yellow metal’s appeal in 2024; Time to buy? - May 10, 2024
- Gold prices soar to best level in weeks as weak jobs data drives rate-cut hopes - May 10, 2024