Gold Price Outlook 9 Sep 2020: Confused about where rates are going and what to do? Then know this

Gold price outlook is weak in the near term and likely to soften further, Senior Technical Analyst Anuj Gupta said. The predictio is that this situation could last till the end of September, he said.
