This USD sell-off has helped push the price of gold higher over the last few weeks. The recent shift in the Fed’s stance from repeated over-sized rate hikes to a more considered pace has seen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, 05 December 2022: Gold rises Rs 227; silver jumps Rs 1,166 - December 5, 2022
- Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rise in domestic market amid firm global cues - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Outlook – Looking to Build the Next Leg Higher? - December 5, 2022