Over the first 1-week period, the prices of Gold have seen an increase 0.50 per cent while that of silver by 0.7 per cent. The prices have been soft over June-August period, expert Anuj Gupta says.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Outlook – Monday Trading Strategy – Buy MCX Gold, Silver Futures at these levels to MXIXMISE GAINS - September 12, 2021
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: Gold Trades At 1,795.11 Per Ounce - September 12, 2021
- Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): Analysts Provide Important Insight - September 11, 2021