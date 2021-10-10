To explain, rising Eurozone inflation (which pales in comparison to the U.S.) underwrote misguided optimism for a hawkish shift. However, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated her dovish stance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Outlook: The Inflation Chasm Between Europe and the US - October 10, 2021
- Bullish sentiment in gold improves but prices are still stuck around $1,750 - October 10, 2021
- Wallflower Gold Remains Untowed - October 10, 2021