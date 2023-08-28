Gold prices have extended a cautious march towards a key falling trendline from earlier this year. With retail traders becoming more bearish, will XAU/USD push higher next?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish - August 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US data to defend bulls past $1,910 support confluence - August 28, 2023
- Gold futures post first gain in 3 sessions - August 28, 2023