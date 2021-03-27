Gold prices edged up slightly on Friday, paring a weekly loss as the dollar slipped against most G10 currencies, while bond yields retreated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price pares weekly drop as dollar weakens, yields retreat - March 27, 2021
- Gold premium in India falls as prices drop to near one-year low levels - March 27, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 27 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip Below ₹44,000 Ahead of Holi. Check Revised Prices in Your City Here - March 26, 2021