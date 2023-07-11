The price of gold per ounce in the international market reached the level of $1932 with an increase of $7. The price of gold per tola are decreased by Rs4500 and the price of gold per 10 grams of gold recorded a significant decrease of Rs3858.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price per tola down by hefty Rs4500 - July 11, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,930 ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2023
- Should seniors buy gold bars and coins? 4 things to consider - July 11, 2023