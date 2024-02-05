Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,800 per tola after shedding Rs1,200 during the day. The 10-gram gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices fall as dollar, bond yields rise after robust jobs report - February 5, 2024
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan - February 5, 2024
- TSX set for lower open as commodity prices decline - February 5, 2024