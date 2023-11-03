Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Friday, with per tola rate of the yellow metal witnessing a gain of Rs1,100 to reach Rs214,400. The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs183,813 after an increase of Rs943, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan - November 3, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Oil, gold headed for weekly fall; base metals trade mixed - November 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD benefiting from its status as haven asset amid elevated geopolitical risks – ANZ - November 3, 2023