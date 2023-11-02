On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs211,800 per tola. With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,005, after an increase of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.
