On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,200 per tola. With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday remained unchanged at $2,048 per ounce, APGJSA said. Meanwhile, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price trades sideways as investors seek fresh guidance from Fed on interest rates - February 6, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold eases, according to MCX data - February 6, 2024
- Gold Prices’ future amid fading rate cut hopes - February 6, 2024