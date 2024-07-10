After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered a marginal increase in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Jumps ₹400 To ₹75,050 Per 10 Grams On Jewellers’ Buying - July 10, 2024
- Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan - July 10, 2024
- Gold prices steady with spotlight on US inflation print - July 10, 2024