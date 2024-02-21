Gold prices advanced in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,200 per tola after gaining Rs750 during the day. The 10-gram gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan - February 21, 2024
- Gold rises Rs 150; silver climbs Rs 100 - February 21, 2024
- Gold prices stabilize amid rising yields of dollar, treasuries - February 21, 2024