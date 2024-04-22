Gold price (XAU/USD) dips vertically after failing to recapture the crucial resistance of $2,400 in Monday’s European session, driven by less safe-haven demand as Middle East tensions ease.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price plunges as easing Middle East tensions dent safe-haven demand - April 22, 2024
- Gold set for biggest one-day in over a year as geopolitical concerns ease - April 22, 2024
- Gold Futures Prices Drop as Safe-Haven Demand Melts Away - April 22, 2024