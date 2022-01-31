Gold prices in local market record a decrease of Rs850 per tola and Rs728 per 10 grams to settle at Rs125,250 and Rs107,382 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price plunges by Rs850 per tola in Pakistan - January 31, 2022
- Rise Gold Closes Financing Including Strategic Investor Michael Gentile, CFA - January 31, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD going sideways in $1790 area ahead of US data/central bank packed week - January 31, 2022