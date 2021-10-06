Gold prices moved higher bouncing at support near the session lows. The dollar found traction and ripped higher and is now poised to break out. This comes following a stronger than expected U.S. ADP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Predication – Prices Edge Higher Despite Higher Yields - October 6, 2021
- Bitcoin Gold Price Predictions: How High Will BTG Ride the Latest Crypto Rally? - October 6, 2021
- Sandstorm Gold Royalties Increases Credit Facility to $350 Million, First Royalty Company Sustainability-Linked Loan - October 6, 2021