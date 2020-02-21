Gold prices hit fresh 7-year highs rising above 1,623 and settling near 1,619. This comes despite a surge in the US dollar which nearly hit 100 on the dollar index for the first time since 2012.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady near 7-year peak as persistent virus fears dampen China stimulus - February 20, 2020
- Gold steady near 7-yr peak as persistent virus fears dampen China stimulus - February 20, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Breaks Out to Fresh 7-Year Highs - February 20, 2020