Gold prices surged higher on Monday and broke out to fresh highs against the Euro. This came as riskier assets rebounded following news that New York’s hospital discharges were higher than its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s new breakout is very bullish: Here’s why - April 6, 2020
- Gold slips from four-week high as dollar, equities firm on coronavirus slowdown - April 6, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Breaks Out Versus Euro to Fresh 20-year Highs - April 6, 2020