Gold prices were stable ahead of the US jobs report. The dollar was buoyed and has been supported all week. The dollar rebound seems to have occurred in tandem with the increase in US volatility which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Consolidates Ahead of Payroll Report - September 4, 2020
- Benefit From Gold and Silver Through These 3 Miners - September 4, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Reaction to Uptrending Gann Angle at $1942.20 Sets the Tone - September 4, 2020